Big Top Performance Arts Center to hold Lincoln's very own aerial circus

Big Top Performance Art Center in Lincoln will be offering the capital city's very own aerial circus this weekend at The Bourbon Theatre.

According to the center's Facebook page, the circus will feature aerial acrobatic strength and grace, flaming lions, whips, swords, high flying mermaids and argonauts, belly dancing nymphs, and mystical creatures.

Performances are this Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

You can find more ticket information by heading to the Big Top Performance Art Center Facebook page.