Big weekend of events, including Lincoln Calling

It's a big weekend of events taking place in the Capital City.

The 16th annual Lincoln Calling Festival officially kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

Throughout the festival, more than 90 bands will perform at eight downtown Lincoln venues.

There's also art, a night market, workshops and panel discussions.

This weekend is also the 19th annual Lincoln Arts Festival. It will be held for the very first time downtown. It's presented by the Lincoln Arts Council and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22. More than 100 local, regional and national artists will be featured in Tower Square, on P Street from 13th Street to Centennial Mall, and on 13th and 14th streets between P and Q.

Starting Friday, there will also be street closures for the two festivals.

These closures are from 9 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday:

- P Street between 13th and 16th

- 13th Street between P and Q Streets

- 14th Street between O and Q Streets

- Centennial Mall between O and P Streets.

P Street access to University Square Parking Garage, 14th and P streets, will be maintained.

Other things happening this weekend include Lincoln PoPS, Plays on P Street. It is Lincoln's first placemaking festival of contemporary art.The exhibition, “Global Frequencies,” features 24 artists from around the world on “P” Street from 17th to Canopy streets.

Also the 9th annual Streets Alive! festival is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 22. It will be in the South Salt Creek and Cooper Park neighborhoods.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln presents the festival to promote health and fitness. Two miles of City streets are closed to motorized vehicles and filed with about 100 exhibitors, fitness and sports demonstrations, food vendors, music, dance, art, and children’s activities.

For Streets Alive!, the following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 22:

- South 8th Street from B to D streets

- B Street from South 4th to South 8th streets

- South 4th Street from A to B streets

- South 2nd Street from A to F streets

- F Street from South 2nd to South 6th streets

- South 6th Street from D to F streets