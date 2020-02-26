Big year at The Archway

There are a number of community events coming up at The Archway, and this year the attraction marks a big milestone.

"The first thing that's coming up is we are actually going to have a sock hop," Archway marketing director Mark Foradori said. "It's happening on February 28th, with a performer named Rascal Martinez. It happens at 7:30 p.m., and the dance is going to be in our event room."

There are also going to be a number of Sandhill crane-related events. "We are going to be doing photography classes all throughout the month of March," Foradori said. "They are going to be for hobbyists, on how to take a better wildlife picture by just using your cell phone. We also have 'Crane Days' on March 18 and 19. It will be a whole day of people immersing themselves in crane culture. We will hear from a Game and Parks biologist in the morning, there will be photography classes, and participants will learn how to get creative with a local artist and do some paintings based on the cranes and nature. In the afternoon, participants will go to the Rowe Sanctuary, where people will get a class on crane behavior. The package will also include crane viewing in the new crane discovery centers at Rowe. We will provide all of the transportation back and forth from here to Rowe Sanctuary, and all meals for the day."

The big milestone being celebrated this year at The Archway is the 20th anniversary. "The Archway opened in June of 2000," Foradori said. "At the end of May, May 28, 29,30, and 31, we will have activities here at The Archway. One event will be the opening of a new permanent exhibit here. We recently got a donation of 70 or 80 artworks that show the wildlife and history of the Platte River Valley. We will be converting one of the rooms here at The Archway to a small art gallery, and that will be a new, permanent exhibit. We plan to have a reunion here of all the volunteers who have worked at The Archway through the years. There will also be an 'Old Settlers Day' on Saturday the 30th, and on Sunday, there will be a community barbeque."

So as you can see, there's a lot to look forward to between now and the end of May at The Archway. Be sure to take in some of the events, and you can learn all about that at The Archway's website, archway.org.