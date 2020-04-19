Bike LNK takes extra safety precautions

Every spring, Bike LNK says it starts to see the number of riders pick up.

And this year with coronavirus concerns, they're making some changes to ensure that those people are safe.

With masks and gloves, every day you'll now see Bike LNK techs out doing their daily checks but also cleaning.

"Making sure we're disinfecting those contact points and communicating with riders to make sure they're aware of cleanly procedures themselves,” said manager, Jamie Granquist.

Granquist says throughout the day, the techs will be stopping at kiosks located across the city, and will be spraying them down and cleaning the high contact parts.

"Items like the hand grips that you would normally think of, the seat adjustment period, the bells, things like that where people are touching things routinely with their hands,” said Granquist.

They want people to know that bike sharing is safe right now and on top of their cleaning, they also encourage riders to take some precautions.

"Definitely make sure that you're aware of what you're touching and when you're touching it, so if you're going to ride bike share, gloves are a great thing to do. Make sure you wash your hands before and after, you know the mayor suggests wearing these out in public, we highly suggest it and then sanitizer when you're done riding,” said Granquist.

If using the kiosk, Granquist recommends you also sanitize before and after that.

But you also have another option. She says if you don't want to touch anything, you can use an app.

It's called BCycle. How it works, all you do is type in Lincoln and your location to check out your bike.

Granquist says they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and the mayor's recommendations to make sure they're being as safe as possible.

"Remember that we're all in this together, and make sure that you're keeping yourself safe, as well as the people around you,” said Granquist.