Bike theft caught on surveillance video, LPD still investigating

Lincoln Police are still investigating a stolen bike incident that happened in North Lincoln on Wednesday, March 4.

What separates this theft from others is that the house had security footage. The family posted the photos to Facebook and they already have over 1,500 shares.

"It just shows that everybody in the community is rallying against people taking things that aren't theirs," said Ashley Shaw, whose step-son Skyler's bike was stolen. "A neighbor had actually come over and said somebody was in our yard and had rode off on our son's bike. She said it was somebody she'd never seen in the neighborhood."

Skyler is 11 and uses his bike frequently. Said Shaw:

"We got it for him for his 10th birthday. He likes riding it around over to the batting cages."

The security video shows the man walk into the Shaw's backyard, set down his pop can and break the bike chain. He then grabs his pop and rides the bike pas the fence. All of it caught on camera and the police said, it definitely helps solve the crime.

"When we have good witnesses, and video surveillance, it really increases the chances of us solving that crime and getting that property back to that person," said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz with the Lincoln Police Department. "Just being able to have that video evidence of who has committed these crimes is really important."

Bike theft is not a new thing in Lincoln. In 2019, there were 378 bikes reported stolen. But since 2017, the number of reported bike thefts have been going down. Police credit that to good neighbors and surveillance.

Now, the Shaws are waiting to see if LPD can catch the man who stole the bike.

"You need to be prepared. I know those cameras are an extra cost, but they're worth it in the end."