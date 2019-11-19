Bill aims to fund veteran service dog program

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members or PAWS Act of 2019 was introduced in Congress earlier this year.

The V.A. estimates that one in five veterans suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

If passed it would require The Department of Veterans Affairs to provide up to $25,000 in grant money to eligible organizations to pair veterans diagnosed with PTSD with service dogs.

"I think this is fantastic idea and I'm signed on early because my colleagues have done something courageous and right and good and noble," said Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. "By trying to give one more bit of help to those who have served us."

The bill also hopes to reduce the veteran suicide rate of 20 per day and to help enable veterans to successfully reintegrate back into society.

The V.A. does not currently fund service dogs or recognize service dogs as a viable method to treat PTSD.

Right now only non-profits like K9's for Warriors train and supply service dogs for qualifying veterans.