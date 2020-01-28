Bill to strengthen school bus stop sign law

Right now in Nebraska, it's illegal to pass a school bus with its flashers on and its stop sign out.

(Source: KOLN).

But if the police don't catch you, there's not much they can do.

A newly introduced bill by Senator Julie Slama hopes to change that.

A national survey found more than 95,000 drivers illegally pass a school bus arm on a single day.

Bus drivers believe it and told 10/11 NOW, they see it every day.

That's why they're backing this proposal.

Video sent exclusively to 10/11 NOW by a Lincoln school bus driver shows car after car passing as kids get off.

Even the horn does nothing to stop them. It’s illegal, but with no cops around the drivers can't be punished.

"It has happened to me at least 12 times in the last year, just in the small town that I live in,” said Johnson County Central school bus driver, Robert Lueders.

“It scared me because I thought he could have hooked somebody, he could've hit somebody or ran-over. It's just too dangerous,” said Sterling Public Schools bus driver, Cheri Wirthele.

Just last week, Cheri Wirthele says she had two cars go around her.

"There's nothing as a bus driver that I can do but turn it into the school. If I recognize the person, and I tell them who it is, and give them the number, there's nothing they can do,” said Wirthele.

Currently, state law requires you to stop on both sides of the road when a school bus is stopped with its flashers on and arm extended.

If you go around, you could get a $500 fine and three points off your license.

That is if law enforcement sees it.

"LB789 is a tool to help that bus driver is to create a reporting mechanism in which a driver may create a report that they may choose to turn into law enforcement if they see fit,” said Senator Julie Slama.

Senator Julie Slama says that reporting mechanism would record all details surrounding the incident, then if turned into law enforcement, they would investigate and ticket if needed.

“The safety of our kids is the most important thing in the state of Nebraska,” said Wirthele.

Senator Slama says the bill needs to be passed and if it's not, she'll re-introduce it again next year.

As for what's next, there was no vote on Tuesday, but if it's passed out of committee it would go to the full floor for debate.