Billie Eilish reschedules Omaha concert

Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Billie Eilish just announced her sold-out March 29th performance at CHI Health Center Omaha will be rescheduled to Friday, April 17.

Tickets for the original show will still be valid for the new date.

To help create and encourage an eco-conscious environment both backstage and for her fans, Billie Eilish will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows. Water stations will be available but plastic straws will not be permitted. A Billie Eilish Eco-Villae will be stationed at every show, providing attendees information and resources on ways to help combat climate change.