Billie Eilish tour rescheduled

Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all remaining Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled and will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new tour dates.

‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ TOUR DATES — TO BE RESCHEDULED:

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

04/03 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

04/15 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

04/17 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE