Black Hills Energy donates iPads to local non-profits

Black Hills Energy crews this week travelled to 15 communities across the state of Nebraska on “Improving Life Day” to donate 200 iPhones and iPads to non-profits whose mission includes helping others embraced its mission of improving life with energy and taking time to give back to the communities they serve.

Kids at Park Middle School play with new iPads donated by Black Hills Energy. (Source: KOLN)

“This event demonstrates our mission of ‘Improving Life With Energy’ by taking time to give back to the communities we serve,” said Jeff Sylvester, vice president of Black Hills Energy’s Nebraska natural gas operations. “We thought this would be a nice way for our crews to reach out and engage with the communities we serve and our employees and their families live, work and play.”

Black Hills Energy says technology changes and evolves quickly, and it was changing over to the latest tech.

"We had to update the technology that our team uses when they're serving our customers so we took the opportunity to take the devices that were still doing great things and be useful in the community to give them where they're needed," said Brandy Johnson, Community Affairs Manager for Black Hills Energy.

In fifteen communities across the state, 200 iPads and iPhones are being delivered. In Lincoln, six local non-profits are getting these donations.

Boys and Girls Club Lincoln Lancaster County got 15 iPads today.

"We're really wanting to incorporate more STEM programming so these iPads are really going to help us with that as well," said Executive Director Michelle Birkel.

Black Hills Energy had its employees vote on non-profits in the area that are making the most impact and have the most need.

"We are so flattered to be chosen," Birkel said. "We've been growing exponentially in the last few years, so the need is there. Last year we served over 1900 students and this year we're already serving over 2300 students."

Black Hills Energy says the iPads are like new.

"They've been completely reset and cleaned up," Johnson said. "They're essentially brand new devices, they've just been gently loved."

The kids at Park Middle School say they can't wait to put the iPads to use.

Communities where non-profits received donations:

Western Nebraska: Alliance, Chadron, Gordon, Hay Springs, Rushville and Scottsbluff

Southwest Nebraska: Imperial and Ogallala

Central Nebraska: Ansley, Lexington and Ord

Southeast Nebraska: Lincoln at 6 locations

Northeast Nebraska: Albion, Columbus and Norfolk.

Black Hills Energy will also make stops to deliver iPads at Eastridge Elementary and Lux Center for the Arts next week.