Black Hills Energy working on new pipeline east of "O"

You might have noticed the construction east of 84th and "o" street near Southeast Community College.

Black Hills Energy is installing a new pipeline by east "O"

Black Hills Energy is replacing a pipeline that's nearly 90 years old.

It's one part of a 3-phase project that black hills started in 2007. The 3 parts of pipeline total up to about 16 miles throughout the city.

Two of those projects are on Highway 34.

Black Hills said they want to invest in these pipelines before Lincoln expands. Said Kevin Jarosz, Black Hills Energy’s Nebraska natural gas operations director:

"You always want to make sure you're doing those things ahead of time so when the customers do show up, you're there."

The previous lines were put in during the 1930's and replacing them is an effort to keep black hills service quality.

Currently - crews are welding the parts of the pipeline together. Black Hills expects the project to be done by late November.