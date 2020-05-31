Large, peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter underway at the Capitol Building

Black Lives Matter protesters went out to the State Capitol Building on Sunday, protesting the death of George Floyd.

The protest started at 4 p.m. and is planned to end at around 5:30 p.m. At the mayor's press conference, the organizer of the event asked that individuals wear masks and wrap around the capitol in order to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Organizers worked with LPD in order to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.

