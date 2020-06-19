Black community leaders coming together in Lincoln to celebrate Juneteenth

As demonstrators continue fighting for racial equality across the U.S, on June 19, 2020, many are celebrating the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth. It commemorates the day back in 1865 when people who were enslaved in the U.S. learned that they were set free.

Usually every year, Black community leaders in Lincoln host an event outside of the Malone Center on Juneteenth, but this year, youth leaders have decided to take things on a different route, focusing more on educating people about Black history. (SOURCE: MGN)

Not a protest, but an informative rally will take place on the evening of Juneteenth in Lincoln right outside of the Indian Center on Military Road. It'll be an evening filled with music, food and performances from speakers and poets about celebrating the historic holiday and educating those who may not know much about it.

Rally organizers are hoping people attending the event will learn how to actively advocate and use their voices.

"[It] gives us a chance to understand where we're coming from, how our ancestors fought to get here, the resilience our ancestors had, and just more of what we can do today to keep that freedom going," says Juneteenth rally organizer Jaylen Cook-Gibson.

When 10/11 Now reporter Kamri Sylve met with Cook-Gisbon, they spoke about how she grew up in Memphis, Tennessee and moved to Lincoln at the age of six. She's now going into her senior year at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln. For her, celebrating Juneteenth is beyond important.

Throughout middle school and high school, many times, Cook-Gibson was the only Black female in her classes. She felt like she was never truly educated enough about her Black ancestors and accomplishments they made.

From that moment on, she knew she wanted to connect even deeper with her Black history. She now plays a vital role in organizing Lincoln's Juneteenth rally, hoping to educate others and allow them to stand up for their beliefs.

"It's just hard to want to speak up because you're just seen as this 'angry Black woman,' and it's not that. We just have to fight ten times harder for our voices to be heard. I love being Black. I love being a Black woman, but it is hard," Cook-Gibson tells 10/11.

The Juneteenth rally is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.

So far, more than 6,000 adults and children are planning to attend. Organizers are asking everyone to refrain from bringing signs to the rally, as they want everything to remain peaceful. To help keep people safe, masks are required, and they'll be handing out extras to those without one. A group will also be there helping people to register to vote.