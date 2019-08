The University of Nebraska has released images of the 2019 alternate uniforms and it has a very "Blackshirts" vibe.

The adidas jerseys have a black base with traditional red and white accents. A skull and crossbones logo sits on the jersey's sleeve caps.

According to Huskers.com, the jersey features a Climacool technology to provide enhanced breathability and cooling zones.

No date has been announced for when the jerseys will be worn.

Fans who like the look can purchase a replica uniform here.