Bladen man shoots at suspects who tried to rob him

Authorities say a Bladen man shot at multiple suspects who broke into his home late Tuesday night.

The suspects who beat and tried to rob the man are still at large.

The state patrol said the suspects broke into the man's home just before midnight late Tuesday May 5. The suspects beat the man and stole multiple firearms and ammunition. The patrol said the victim fired multiple shots at the suspects as they were leaving the home, after which they dropped most of the stolen property. The stolen firearms were recovered and returned to the victim. The patrol said only some ammunition was still missing as of Thursday afternoon. A patrol spokesperson did not have information about the kind of gun used by the victim to shoot at the suspects.

The patrol said the victim suffered minor injuries during the incident. A spokesperson at Mary Lanning Hospital said the victim was treated and released.

Local4 will not release the victim's name in order to protect his identity

It's not clear what injuries were suffered by the suspects. A state patrol spokesperson did not have information about the number of suspects other than to say it was more than one.

The Webster County Sheriff's office has turned the case over to the state patrol which is still investigating the case.