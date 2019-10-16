Blake Shelton bringing "Friends and Heroes" tour to Nebraska

Country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the road once again for “Friends and Heroes 2020”, and will make a stop at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Shelton will come to Omaha on March 12. Tickets go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m.

Joining Shelton will be Lauren Alaina as well as appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” said Shelton. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour. We were only able to do a handful of shows last year, so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”