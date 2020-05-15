"Captain Soapman" helps teach kids about COVID-19

Blixt Locally Grown is a local nonprofit. They're hoping to help teach kids about germs and hand washing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Captain Soapman" was release on Friday. It's a short 12-minute play by Marie Sinclair, a Nebraska Wesleyan Student. Sinclair's professor is also co-founder of Blixt Locally Grown.

She said the video features a family who is social distancing and the son is learning about germs and hand washing.

The makers said it's important to help teach kids about the pandemic.

"We're hoping this gives kids and parents an opportunity and make a space for them to talk about the parts of COVID-19 that we don't talk about during the day when we're busy or feeling anxious about it," said Becky Boesen, Director and Blixt Locally Grown Co-founder.

Most of the actors are Lincoln based. The video along with supplemental actives can be found at Blixt's website (http://www.blixt.space) or Facebook page.

The organization is also coming out with a sign language version plus Spanish and Italian subtitled versions.