Blizzard potential in the Panhandle

Chances for wet and heavy snow will move through Western Nebraska on Thursday. Accumulations look to stay low at first with heavy rainfall limiting the snowfall's ability to stick.

As temperatures cool into the afternoon, most of the Panhandle will see accumulations between 2 to 4 inches of snow sticking with some areas seeing above 6 inches.

The main risk of this system will be wind: Strong winds up to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Those strong winds and snow chances will lead to white out conditions for several areas. Blizzard conditions could last through most of Thursday and could even last into early Friday morning.