Blood banks take hit amid coronavirus fears

With fears of the coronavirus spreading throughout the U.S., blood banks across the country say they're taking a hit.

Nationwide, people are cancelling hundreds of donation appointments and planned blood drives as precautionary measures, but Nebraska Community Blood Bank said there's no reason for alarm.

More than half of blood donations in our region come from blood drives hosted by schools, organizations, and businesses. The remainder are from donors who give at NCBB’s donor centers. Blood banks nationwide are experiencing cancelled blood drives as public organizations and businesses consider precautionary measures.

While intended to reduce public gatherings, these cancellations create a significant threat to the blood supply. NCBB wants to remind the public about the importance of keeping upcoming blood drives and donation appointments.

The blood bank said first and foremost, they will only let healthy people donate. If you are showing any symptoms of anything, whether it be a flu, coronavirus or even a cold, you will not be allowed to donate.

"All the screenings we currently conduct to see whether you're able to give would also filter out those folks who would be having symptoms," said Erica Busta, Marketing and Community Relations Specialist for NCBB. "So we already check your temperature, we already look at those other things that would show up if you were showing symptoms of coronavirus."

NCBB said even if someone who has coronavirus is not showing symptoms and is allowed to donate, they will not pass the virus along to the person who is receiving their blood.

"With this virus, there are other types of coronaviruses, and those aren't shown to transmit through a blood transfusion so that's what we're expecting with this as well," Busta said.

Busta said the best thing to do in an emergency or nationwide outbreak is to protect the blood supply and make sure there is plenty for people who really need it.

NCBB said because blood is perishable, the supply must be continuously replenished. It’s the blood on the shelf today that helps save lives in an emergency tomorrow. Seasonal illnesses and winter travel are already contributing to a low blood supply, and NCBB needs blood and platelet donors now more than ever to help prevent shortages.

“Every donation at every blood drive or donor center is critical,” said Jed Gorlin, M.D., MBA, Medical Director and Vice President, Medical and Quality Affairs for Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “As healthy, eligible donors, we have a responsibility to our neighbors to ensure a reliable and available blood supply.”

NCBB supplies life-saving blood and blood components to over 20 hospital partners in Nebraska and western Iowa. More than 1,000 donations are needed each week to meet the needs of patients in local hospitals.