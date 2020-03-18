Blood banks urging people to continue donating

Blood banks are urging healthy and eligible people to give blood as the coronavirus continues across Nebraska.

Nationwide, people are cancelling donation appointments amid coronavirus fears, and blood banks are feeling the strain. (Source: KOLN)

The Community Blood Bank says with all the school cancelations and workplaces shutting down. Annual blood drives are being canceled as well meaning much of the blood they rely on in the spring will not be collected.

"A lot of those blood drives that we would normally have cannot happen at the moment," said Eric Busta with Nebraska Community Blood Bank. "We'd really love to see more people to our donor centers in Lincoln and Omaha to help fulfill the need that way."

Right now the blood bank is screening every person to make sure the area stays safe and sanitary.

They need about 1,000 people a week to keep up with the demand.