Blood donors urgently needed to stabilize blood supply

Nebraska Community Blood Bank is facing a serious challenge collecting enough blood to fulfill the needs of local hospitals.

There is currently less than a one-day supply of most blood types available due to a high number of recent traumas and surgeries. Donors are urgently needed to schedule appointments for this week to ensure blood is available for local hospital patients.

Blood donors of all types are needed, especially type O. You may be eligible to donate if you are:

· In good health

· Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken daily for a skin condition

· Symptom-free for at least 3 days following a cold or flu

· 17 years or older—or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)

Blood donated with NCBB stays in our community and nearly all donations go to patients in Nebraska hospitals. With three donor centers around Lincoln and dozens of mobile drives each month, Nebraska Community Blood Bank makes giving back to your community quick and easy. It takes less than an hour to help save lives in our community. Schedule your donation today by visiting NCBB.ORG or calling 1-877-486-9414.