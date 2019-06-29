Blue Star Moms sending 50 care packages to troops

The Blue Star Moms are making it their mission to remind troops that they aren’t forgotten while over seas.The group is even getting help from the community too.

Hundreds of shoppers were able to help donate for military care packages on Saturday at the Walmart on North 84th Street.

The Blue Star Moms gather these items to send packages three times a year to troops. After only a few hours there were piles of donations. Popular items are protein bars and beef jerky.

The group says its important to help the troops feel at home.

"We want them to know that they are being thought of even though they are over their fighting for our country and fighting for our freedoms that we're over here remembering and appreciating all that they are doing for us and sacrificing and being away from their families," said Michelle Fulmer.

The group says they get thank you cards and photos from the troops with the packages. You can also give the group a friend or family member in the military’s address and they’ll send them a package.