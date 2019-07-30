Blueprint Nebraska unveils 70-page report

For the past 18 months, leaders throughout the state from the public & private sector, have been trying to figure out how to move the state forward.

On Tuesday they released their report outlining more than dozen things Nebraska needs to work on.

The whole point of the report, is so Nebraska can compete with other faster growing states.

The main things all center around people, the ones who live here and the ones we want to come here.

The nearly 70-page report outlines four main goals.

They have to do with people, places, government and growth sectors.

When it comes to people, it outlines the fact that we need to keep people in the state, while bringing others in.

Some ways to do this include creating more affordable housing and providing more opportunities like apprenticeships for the younger generation.

"How do we, how are we attractive to 18-34 year old's in our state to not only hold them here in our state but those outside looking for a place to live and to make home, that we're an attractive place for them,” said Blueprint Nebraska Executive Director, Jim Smith.

One of the "aspirations" outlined in the report says the goal is to bring in over 43,000 new people in that 18-to-34 age range over the next decade.

The people behind Blueprint tell 10/11 NOW, they don't just want this to be an idea that sits on the shelf.

They hope to get the information out and work with leaders to implement real changes.

