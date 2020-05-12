Blush Bridal resumes in-store appointments

While the 10 person rule still applies in Lincoln until at least June bridal shops are starting to reopen their doors.

Those reopenings come with some changes aimed at keeping the day safe and special.

Since it reopened last Wednesday Blush Bridal Boutique has been booked up.

For the first time in over a month Blush is open for bridal parties to come inside. They are limiting the number of guests who can come with a bride to keep at the 10 person limit in-store.

On weekdays they are allowing two appointments in the store at one time and over the weekend they are only doing one party at a time.

"We've seen a lot of appointments come through most days we have a waitlist," said Shannon Wiebe the store's manager. "If anybody has the flexibility to reschedule those dates, during the week we allow more guests to come in."

The boutique is also taking time to sanitize the store and the dresses between appointments. To make sure that brides are getting the full experience while keeping with social distancing rules.

The boutique is still offering virtual consultation options for brides who may not feel comfortable coming into the store quite yet.