Blush Bridal offering virtual consultations, try-ons

While COVID-19 may not be canceling weddings set for months or years in the future, it is making it difficult for brides who may be in the process of ordering their dream dress.

Blush Bridal Boutique here in Lincoln is hoping to help.

It's now offering three different virtual services for brides. From Zoom consultations, to sending dresses home for brides to try on through a curbside pick up program, to offering "Bling Boxes" for brides who might just need the final touches.

"Generally girls start shopping for their bridal gown nine to 12 months before their wedding," said Emmy Gorman who owns the boutique. "Gowns take up to six months to arrive so we saw that when we closed and that we would be closed for an extended amount of time there were these brides kind of stuck in the middle."

The Zoom consultation is free, just like if you were to be in the store.

From there if you move onto the at home try-on session its $150 dollar deposit per dress you decide to take, which can later be used towards payment on a final dress selection.

To get more information or to book one of the services Gorman says calling or using Facebook is the best way to get a hold of them.