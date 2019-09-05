Nebraska State Fair Board: "Ms. Cox is the Fair’s executive"

The Nebraska State Fair Board is backing Executive Director Lori Cox.

In a press release issued late Thursday the board stated, "Ms. Cox is the Fair's executive."

This followed two meetings Tuesday in which the board spent a lengthy amount of time in executive session to deal with what they called personnel issues. The board statement also said, "It is our responsibility to address all staff issues brought to our attention and to make any recommendations or decisions based on facts, not on emotions or rumors. The Board has a process to follow and that was the purpose of our sessions."

The press release also stated, "Lori Cox, the Nebraska State Fair Executive Director, and the Fair’s staff have had a challenging couple of weeks plagued by inclement weather. But, through those challenges, they provided a successful 150th Fairabration for the residents of the state."

Rainy weather before and during the fair forced the closure of on-site parking lots. Fair patrons had to park off-site and ride shuttles onto the fairgrounds.

A board spokesman Tuesday said that attendance during the 2019 fair was down, but did not say by how much. They said they plan to release more information about attendance next month after an auditing process.