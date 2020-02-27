Bob Downey to retire from Capital Humane Society in June

It was announced Thursday that Robert Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Humane Society, will retire on June 30, 2020.

It was also announced the Board of Directors selected Shannon Martin Roebuck to succeed him as Executive Director and lead the organization upon his retirement.

Downey departs CHS after leading the organization for thirty-six and a half years and states that he “is looking forward to experiencing a second childhood involving lots of travel and bike trips along with the ability to spend more time with his wife of 41 years, Sheri, and their Boxers, SamE and GizMoE.” He is most proud of his work to establish the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, working with then State Senator Don Wesely to felonize dog and cock fighting, and bringing early age spay/neuter to Lincoln and the state of Nebraska. Downey is confident that the board selected the right candidate to succeed him in leading CHS into its next chapter.

After serving nearly 20 years in nonprofit organizations and earning a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Regis University, Martin Roebuck is happy to be back home in the Midwest and looks forward to continuing the great legacy that Bob created in the Capital Humane Society and working with the Lincoln and animal welfare communities.

“Ms. Roebuck comes to us well prepared through education and experience. Her leadership and collaborative skills will continue to serve our communities and the commitment we make to animals and the impact they have on people,” says April Rimpley, CHS Board Chair.