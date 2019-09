Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform in Lincoln this October.

Bob Dylan and his Band are on tour this fall and will stop to play at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m.

Dylan last performed in Lincoln in June 2016 during a concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater.

Tickets for the performance go on sale this Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $58.