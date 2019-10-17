Bob Kerrey to speak at UNL

Former U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey will be in Lincoln on Thursday, where he will be giving a public lecture.

Kerrey will deliver the College of Law’s Attorney General Jon Bruning Public Service Lecture at noon in the Hamann Auditorium in McCollum Hall.

He was the 35th governor of Nebraska from 1983 to 1987 and U.S. senator for Nebraska from 1989 to 2001. Before entering politics, he served in the Vietnam War as a Navy SEAL officer and was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in combat.

During his presentation, “The Appointment of John Marshall: We Got Lucky,” Kerrey will discuss how his love for the law is a direct result of his personal experiences.

Former Attorney General Jon Bruning created the lecture series to provide an opportunity to focus on the significance of dedicating all or part of one’s career to public service. Public service can positively impact society’s dynamically changing legal, governmental and social policy. Speakers invited to deliver the lecture have devoted themselves to careers with this focus.

The talk is free and open to the public.