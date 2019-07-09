Bobcat spotted in Council Bluffs back yard

A woman photographed an animal, believed to be a bobcat, visiting her backyard in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said bobcats are 1 of 3 wild cats that are native to the state; lynx and mountain lions are the other two.

The bobcat is the only permanent full-time resident, Iowa DNR said.

If you and your family, even your furry family, are out enjoying the summertime weather and you happen upon a bobcat, don’t panic. Experts advise that you immediately protect your children and pets, then back away slowly — but don’t turn and run, or you might look like prey.

Gardner Broadbent snapped this photo and the white spots on the back of the ears are what makes them believe it’s a bobcat in #councilbluffs pic.twitter.com/sVkK5rnw1e — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) July 9, 2019

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for more details.