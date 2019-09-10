Bodies found at Grand Island motel

Grand Island police hope that autopsies will reveal why two people whose bodies were found in a room at a South Locust motel died.

Police Captain Jim Duering said the bodies were discovered at 12:44 Monday afternoon at the Red Coach Inn in the 3000 block of South Locust street.

Duering did not reveal their names, other than to say one was a 38-year-old Grand Island man and the other a 37-year-old Shelton woman. Duering also said a third occupant of the room was taken to CHI-Health St. Francis hospital for treatment, but he did not say what the man was treated for. He did say that the surviving occupant showed evidence of drug intoxication.

Duering said there were no external injuries which would indicate a violent death for either person, but said they are investigating the case as suspicious deaths.

The bodies were scheduled for autopsies this week, but it's not known when the results would be available.