Dramatic body cam shows police rescuing man

Dramatic body camera video released by the La Vista Police Department.

La Vista Police rescued a man over the weekend from a burning garage that he had set on fire. (Source: La Vista Police Department)

Officers responded to Brentwood Park Apartments just before 6 a.m. Saturday to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance in the parking lot involving a man and a woman.

Before police arrived, the woman had gone into an apartment and the man had gone into a nearby garage and shut the door. The woman said the man was in the car in the garage and was going to kill himself.

Police said while they were working to speak with the man, he poured gasoline on the floor and locked the garage unit. He then lit it on fire in an attempt to kill himself.

The situation playing out on the body cameras of two La Vista police officers.

In the video, officers forced their way into the garage and found the man unconscious on the garage floor.

The officers saved the man's life and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

