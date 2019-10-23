OPD investigating homicide after body found in Old Mill area

Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found early Wednesday in the Old Mill area.

At 4:26 a.m., officers were called to 108th & Old Mill after someone reported a person was "down" inside a car, according to an OPD report. Officers found a white woman dead at the scene.

Police blocked off a parking lot for the investigation; traffic was not affected.

Cause of death remains unknown but is being investigated as a homicide, the report states.

Police are asking anyone with information about activity in the area overnight to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or reach out to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, online at omahacrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.