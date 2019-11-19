Body found in near West O, Capitol Beach | Death not suspicious

Lincoln Police said the body of a 57-year-old transient man was found in the bushes near West O Street and Capitol Beach on Friday, but the death does not appear to be suspicious.

According to LPD, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the area on a possible death, and found the body in the bushes on the southwest corner of a parking lot.

Police said someone walking their dog found the body of Michael Hager, 57, and immediately called 911.

According to LPD, Hager had been deceased for a while, and an investigation is underway.

A cause of death has not been determined, and family has been notified.

Lincoln Police said Hager was listed as a transient, and there is no evidence the death was suspicious.

