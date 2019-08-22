Body found in vehicle under I-80 bridge near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an investigation after a dead man was found inside a vehicle near I-80.
The vehicle was located Thursday morning in a creek underneath a bridge on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422.
The vehicle was first spotted by a Nebraska Department of Transportation employee who was mowing in the area. The NDOT employee reported it and NSP personnel arrived on scene to start an investigation.
NSP said additional details will be released when appropriate.