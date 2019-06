Lincoln Police investigated a death in the area near 27th and Old Dairy on Saturday evening.The call came in around 5:55 p.m. as a medical emergency.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult man dead just outside the front door of the house.

LPD says the person has not been identified. It’s unclear how they died, though LPD says there are no obvious signs of foul play. Officers don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.