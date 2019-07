Lincoln Police are investigating after a body was found near I-180 and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the body was found by someone mowing in the area.

Foul play is not believed to be involved.

LPD said the body was found lying by the fence along the SW corner of I-180 and Cornhusker Highway.

Police have confirmed it was an adult male, but an identity has not been released.

LPD is currently processing the scene.