Body of Nebraska man found in icy Iowa pond

The body of a missing Nebraska man was pulled from an icy Iowa pond on Saturday.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said the body of 39-year-old George McNamara was pulled from the water after a search Saturday. He had been reported missing from Bellevue, Nebraska, since Dec. 22.

Officials said a car crash was reported Dec. 22 near the Mormon Bridge. Deputies found a vehicle but no driver that day. Authorities found McNamara's body on Saturday after a dive team searched a pond near the crash site.

An autopsy is planned.