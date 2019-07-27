Body of North Platte man found in irrigation gate structure

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found the body of a North Platte man in an irrigation gate structure on Saturday.

23-year-old Matthew Bruning was reported to have fell into an irrigation gate structure on the North Platte River at around 4:25 a.m. The North Platte and Sutherland Dive Team and rescue units responded to the river on North Sand Road, west of Hershey, NE.

Deputies located the deceased body of Bruning at around 4:43 a.m. Bruning was trapped in the gate structure and eventually removed around 7:35 a.m. by dive team members.

Witness advised Bruning was on the gate structure and fell into the water. The investigation is ongoing, according to officials Bruning’s death was an accident.