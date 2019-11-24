Body of missing 22-year-old Nebraska woman found in Chase County, officials say foul play is suspected

The Chase County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential homicide after finding the body of a 22-year-old Nebraska woman.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was reported missing by her father, who said he hadn't seen or heard from her in two weeks.

The investigation into the missing woman lead investigators to locate a 20-year-old woman who is the alleged victim of an assault and kidnapping. A dispatcher for Chase County confirmed to 10/11 NOW that that victim was found safe.

The investigation then lead officials to 43-year-old Russell Mann. Mann, who is from rural Enders, was arrested on suspicion of committing two counts of accessory to kidnapping.

A press release from sheriff's office said through the investigation, they learned the 22-year-old's disappearance could be related to the kidnapping and the woman may be a victim of foul play.

Investigators started looking for her body in Chase County on November 21, according to the press release.

Around the same time as these searches began, investigators learned the names of two people who could be related to the kidnapping and disappearance.

Those suspects, 24-year-old Kevin German and 22-year-old Keona Carter, were found in Fort Collins, Colorado and arrested.

According to the release, they're each facing charges of two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, kidnapping, first degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and third degree assault.

The body of the 22-year-old was found in Chase County by Chase County deputies, Nebraska Game and Parks Officers and Chase County Emergency Management.

The dispatcher said officials are still in the process of notifying the victims family and investigating her death. He said homicide charges are likely forthcoming.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to provide updates.