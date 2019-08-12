Boil Water Order for Village of Eagle

The Village of Eagle in Cass County has issued a Boil Water Order for its residents living inside the corporate limits. Due to the possibility of unsafe water, residents are directed to immediately start boiling all drinking water taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute to ensure that it is safe for consumption. This order shall remain in effect until further notice. Questions regarding this notice should be directed to the Village of Eagle at 402-781-2748.

