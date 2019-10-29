Boil water notice for rural residents of Southern Gage County

The Wymore Rural Water System is warning its customers that its water has been contaminated with E.Coli. The Wymore Rural Water Project serves rural residents of Southern Gage County.

Officials said E. Coli bacteria was detected at one of the sample sites in the distribution system. In order to use the water, residents must vigorously boil water for one minute for drinking and cooking or use an alternate source of water until sampling confirms that no further contamination has occurred.

The Wymore Rural System is continuing to test the water and work with the Nebraska Department Health and Human Services, Drinking Water Program.

