Boiler Brewing Company to open second location in south Lincoln neighborhood

Craft beer drinkers can rejoice.

A development in South Lincoln that's home to two local brew-houses, will soon have one more.

"It's a dream come true," said Thad Aerts, Tap Room manager for Boiler Brewing Company.

Leaving some wondering if 56th and Pine Lake could be an alternative to Lincoln's downtown bar scene.

Boiler Brewing, which opened in the Grand Manse in 2016, will open their second location on Hidcote Drive, in a building that used to be a daycare.

"We don't distribute our beers," Aerts said. "So we got to the point where we realized there's certain people who won't go downtown, whether it be for parking or whatever reason won't come downtown, so we figure if they won't come to the beer we'll bring the beer to them."

The taps are already flowing in this neighborhood.

"It's right along bike trail, don't have to fight with rif raf downtown, it's calm cool and collected and a really good product," said self-proclaimed craft beer lover Ross Wenzl.

It's already home to Zipline's Beer Hall and restaurant Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen.

"It's kind of a one stop shop for craft beer scene not only that but just a place to go and spend your weekend, spend your evening, go for happy hour after work one day," Chadwick Fisher, manager at Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen said.

Fisher and Aerts both said craft beer isn't about competition, its about community and when one brewery succeeds, they all succeed.

"It's kind of the same concept as 14th and O street in Downtown Lincoln," Aerts said. "You have all these bars in condensed areas and you can go to different ones, instead of having to pick on destination."

Boiler Brewing Company's new location will be open in time for the holidays.

In addition to the hundreds of beers boiler will rotate, they also serve cider and mead and are looking into bring food trucks to the new location.

