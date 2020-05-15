Bolt encouraged about Huskers' trajectory

Will Bolt's first season as Nebraska's head coach spanned only 15 games. The Huskers were nearing the end of non-conference play when the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was obviously a little disappointing," Bolt said. "We do feel like we were able to make some positive strides."

The Huskers started the year 1-7, but rebounded during an early-March homestand. Nebraska won a series against Columbia, followed by a 2-game sweep over Northern Colorado.

Over the Huskers' 15 games, Nebraska had a .281 batting average while averaging nearly 7 runs per game. The Big Red ranked near the top of the Big Ten offensively.

"If you can show up, put your head down and compete every day... you have a chance to have some sustained success," Bolt said.

Most Nebraska players are currently off campus and training individually. The Huskers are expected to return a handful of seniors in 2021, who are able to retain their eligibility due to the pandemic.