Bolz to face Fortenberry for House District 1 seat

Democrat Kate Bolz will face Republican Incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in the general election for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

"We are working tirelessly to help people and to get things done ultimately this is about delivering results," said Fortenberry. "To protect who we are as people, as a nation, our national security, and our economic well-being and meeting people one by one here as they are dealing with the trauma of this disease."

This race, in particular, was a blowout for Bolz. Who at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday was beating challenger Babs Ramsey by over 25,000 votes.

"I wanna make sure that they have an opportunity to grow and thrive so my focus is really serving the people of this district," said Bolz. "Listening to their views and trying to reflect in our leadership."

There is no guarantee in November. During the last election, Congressman Fortenberry actually lost Lincoln by one percent. Two cycles ago he won by 23 percent.