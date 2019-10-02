Boo at the Zoo 2019 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo starts October 26

Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln's largest trick-or-treat event. The entire family will love stopping at nearly 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the Zoo and care for the animals. Over one million pieces of candy will be handed out.

This year, Boo at the Zoo is October 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo VIP Tickets are already sold out, but general admission tickets are still available Lincoln Children's Zoo members get in free. Non-members will pay $6.50. All guests wishing to collect candy must purchase a treat bag for $3.50

Parking will be available at Lincoln High School and Antelope Park. Free shuttles will run before, during and after the event to these locations. Shuttles start running at 4:30 p.m. Limited parking is also available at the Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo began in 1976 and has been providing the community with a safe, fun, spooky not scary trick-or-treating event every year since.