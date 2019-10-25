Boo at the Zoo in Lincoln starts Saturday, October 26, 2019

Of course, Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln's largest trick-or-treat event. There are more than 40 booths where you can get candy, coupons, and more. You have 4 nights to enjoy Boo at the Zoo, and it all starts Saturday, October 26, 2019.

If you haven't gotten your tickets yet for Boo at the Zoo, they are still available. You can buy them online or at the Zoo. Anyone over the age of two needs a ticket to trick-or-treat.

"Star-Tran" is providing free shuttle services to get you there. Bus rides will run before, during and after Boo At The Zoo from Saturday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 30. Shuttle services begin at 4:15 p.m. and will run about every 20 minutes until 9:15 p.m.

The first pick-up location is at Lincoln High School parking lots at 22nd and Capitol Parkway, 23rd and Randolph and on the east side of the school along Capitol Parkway.

The other pick-up location is at Antelope Park parking lots near the playground on Veterans Memorial Drive and on the south side of Auld Pavilion on Memorial Drive.

For more information about free rides to Boo at the Zoo, visit their website.

To purchase general admission tickets to Boo at the Zoo, visit here.