Boo at the Zoo packed despite cooler temps

Sunday was the second night of the Lincoln Children's Zoo's Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo.

The zoo says they did see things slow down a bit due to the cooler weather, but the line was still wrapped around the building, with families dressed up and ready to enjoy the trick-or-treating festivities.

10/11 NOW spoke with many families who say the event is a yearly tradition.

"It's just a family thing that we do every year, my entire family is here tonight,” said Katie Dawes.

"It has actually been a tradition since we've had kids, we love to dress up and see all of the booths,” said Joslyn Ballou.

Zoo president John Chapo was at the front gates to greet families dressed up as a wizard.

With temps cooler than they have been and with the upcoming forecast looking cold and having a potential for snow, 10/11 NOW asked him what kind of impact he expects it to have.

"When it's going to get maybe a little snowy, a little wet, it might slow down a couple people. but if the kids want to go trick-or-treating mom and dad, put on your overcoats, button up and come on out to the children's zoo,” said Chapo.

Some of those families 10/11 NOW spoke with say the temperature didn't matter, and that they would have been here no matter what.

"We've got warm costumes, yeah we've got warm costumes and we just want to keep it a tradition, our kids grow up knowing we're going to boo at the zoo each year,” said Ballou.

"We would have been here rain or shine,” said Dawes.

If you weren't able to make it out to the zoo yet, the event will run until eight o'clock, through Wednesday night.