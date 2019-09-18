Book a room at the Grand Weaver

If you are looking for a chance to get away from it all for a weekend, you should consider spending a time at the Grand Weaver Hotel in Falls City.

We recently paid a visit to the Grand Weaver, and talked with general manager Diana Orton. She tells us that in 1923, a hotel in town burned down. The community was a railroad town, and there were people in the community who felt the need to build a new hotel. That hotel was the Weaver. Since that time, it has never been closed. In October of 2007, a Florida investor heard about the hotel, and became very interested in it. "Mitch Glaeser heard about the hotel from a person who was the economic development director here in town," Orton said. "He came, saw the beauty of the hotel, and saw the bones. He decided to buy it. He'd always wanted to own a small boutique hotel and that was his dream, and this is what's happened."

Some of the highlights of the hotel include the lounge called "The Den". The guest rooms are also very comfortable. "On the fourth floor, we decided to take the old and give it a modern flair," Orton said. "So the furniture is elegant, and the carpeting is more of the era. There are old phones from 1923 that have been re-wired, and they actually ring down to the front desk."

Guests that stay at the Grand Weaver come from national and even international destinations. "We have a lot of bikers," Orton said. "People who are coming across country on their bikes. We do enjoy visiting with these people. My front desk staff is great about letting them know they are important, and their stories are important to us."

The hotel not only features hotel rooms, but also there are five apartments in the building. The community of Falls City is certainly a draw for the hotel, with the local pool, the library with and art gallery inside, and the John Philip Falter Museum. Those amenities are bringing people to town. "It's a perfect place where people from the big city can come and relax, unwind, enjoy the day or the weekend," Orton said.