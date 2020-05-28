Boston Marathon cancelled, Lincoln nurse declines virtual race option

Jennifer Lienemann is determined to run in the Boston Marathon. However, that experience will have to wait until 2021. The Boston Athletic Association on Thursday cancelled the famed race for the first time in 124 years. Lienemann, a Lincoln nurse, was registered to be among the 30,000 competitors.

""I have to run Boston," Lienemann said. "Its a goal and I will not rest until I do."

Lienemann says she had received some preliminary materials for this year's race. The 2020 Boston Marathon was originally scheduled for April 20th. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, race officials postponed the race until September. Even with the adjusted date, Lienemann still planned on running in Boston. Now, she's hoping her qualifying time will grant her entry into next year's race.

"All of 2020 has been so emotionally challenging," Lienemann said. "Being a runner helps. Running is as much mental as it is physical. I think that keeping your emotions in check and dealing with things as they come is a huge benefit."

Lienemann has worked in the heatlh profession for more than two decades and currently serves as a nurse manager at Bryan Health in Lincoln.

Lienemann and all other Boston Marathon qualifiers have the option of running the race virtually. However, Lienemann does not plan on pursuing that option due to multiple obligations. Lienemann and her fiance's wedding is this summer, along with Lienemann's daughter starting college.

""Part of the fun of the marathon is going to the destination and doing it with the crowd," Lienemann said. "That's what everyone says about the Boston Marathon... its about the people there."